Fun and free "high-energy" Easter residential to take place for Chichester teens

Set to take place across Easter Weekend (March 29 – April 2), the workshops are scheduled for six different sites all over the country: Newcastle, North Wales, Doncaster, East Anglia Kent and the Isle of Wight.

To help young people access each venue, organisers at Loud Speaker have arranged pick-up sites at locations all over the country, which will pick young people up at the start of the programme, and drop them off when it’s finished, in order to ensure as many people can access the workshops as possible. Chichester is one of several locations with a pick-up site, and the full list is available online at https://linktr.ee/lseasterweekender.

Targeted at young people aged 15-17, the residentials offer “game-changing workshops, outdoor activities and evening activities, all completely free thanks to funding provided to Loudspeaker by the National Citizen Service.

Calvin Eden and Oba Akinwale founded Loud Speaker in 2019

LoudSpeaker founder Oba Akinwale said he and co-founder Calvin Eden came up with the idea for Loudspeaker while taking part in an NCS programme, adding that it was nice to see everything “come full circle”.

"“This is our opportunity to use our story to inspire others,” he said. “If we can start a national youth brand with just £30 in our pockets, just think about what these thousands of young people are capable of doing. We’re just here to share some key skills and help provide the motivation to go and take life into your own hands!”

Calvin said the Easter Weekender will be as sociable and fun as it is constructive: “We’re going to bring a real festival atmosphere to the Loud Speaker Easter Weekender. Whether you're conquering thrilling watersports or soaring through the sky on zip lines and high ropes, there's never a dull moment.

“And when the sun sets, the real magic begins! We’ll have big get-togethers such as our Loud Speaker Bingo, karaoke and our Big Quiz, plus plenty of time to chill with new mates.”