Coming together on Friday, May 2, the residents of Dove Court say the event was an important opportunity to come together, catch up and reflect on the 80-year anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

With drinks, snacks, warm weather and a live performance from the one and only Elvis Presley, it was the kind of event which, residents say, makes Dove Court the close-knit community it has always been.

“We want to recognise and acknowledge the men and women who fought so hard for us all those years ago, and this is a great opportunity to raise a glass for those people,” said scheme manager Dawn Dunn. “We’re a kind, caring community here; the people look out for each other. Events like this, they give the people who live here a sense of company and companionship. It can be lonely living on your own but, with events like this, the people living here don’t feel that.”

With regular socials, get togethers, coffee mornings and events; Dove Court prides itself on its lively social life, creating plenty of opportunities for residents to get to know their neighbours.

“We do lots of socials and that sort of thing,” added Ann Godfrey, who has lived at Dove Court for 20 years. “It’s a lovely way to stay involved with your neighbours. We’re not in each other’s pockets here, but we’re always there for each other.”

1 . Fun and friendship as Bognor Regis retirement community celebrates VE Day It's been 80 years since the end of the war in Europe. Photo: Dawn Dunn

2 . Fun and friendship as Bognor Regis retirement community celebrates VE Day Elvis lent a sense of rhythm to proceedings Photo: Dawn Dunn

3 . Fun and friendship as Bognor Regis retirement community celebrates VE Day Elvis proved a hit with residents Photo: Connor Gormley