Fun and games by the sea as town council's free family events continue

The fun kicked off at 11am, and went on until 3pm, with families flocking to the seaside to make the most of the good weather.

A spokesperson for the Bognor Regis Town Council congratulated the winners of the sandcastle competition, and thanked all those who took part for their creativity and spirit, adding: “Thank you to our lovely Mayor & Mayoress for judging all the wonderful entries, and to our sponsors Whittingtons Bandstand Seafront Kiosk for the awesome prizes.

“Also huge thanks to TJ Boardhire for being non stop all day and getting a whopping 40 people out on the water.”

The Punch and Judy show was similarly popular. Longtime ‘punchman’ Glyn Edwards said the classic show’s age is no barrier for modern children: “All the seats were full and the kids always shout their heads off. It’s like a panto,” he said.

Funshine events are set to continue throughout the rest of August, with more activities taking place on the seafront and Hotham Park.

Read more

1. Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Funshine days at Bognor Regis - World ocean day. pic S Robards. SR2208092 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales