Fun and games in Uckfield as classic cars go on show

This event took place on Luxford Field as part of the Uckfield Festival.

The festival had been overwhelmed by the number of owners who wished to attend, which ensured a bumper selection of vehicles to view.

The vehicles ranged from cars aged more than 100 years old to the very latest award-winning solar car, which successfully drove from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia.

There were other electric vehicles on display as well.

The day was complemented by 40’s and 50’s jive and lindy hop music, with displays by a local dance group.

There was food available along with a bar selling Harveys, a bubble generating machine for the children, and surprise guest Spiderman made an appearance, alongside mayor of Uckfield Cllr Jackie Love.

PICTURES BY RON HILL

1. Uckfield Festival classic cars show. Picture by Ron Hill. SUS-210719-095310001 Buy photo

2. Uckfield Festival classic cars show. Picture by Ron Hill. SUS-210719-095521001 Buy photo

3. Uckfield Festival classic cars show. Picture by Ron Hill. SUS-210719-095531001 Buy photo

4. Uckfield Festival classic cars show. Picture by Ron Hill. SUS-210719-095541001 Buy photo