Bow, left, wearing his best suit, was voted Best in Show at a fun dog event at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey.

Fun dog show among first new community events held at Horsham pub

A fun dog show was among the first new community events being held at a Horsham pub that’s recently been taken over by new landlords.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:54 BST

The canine capers were held at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on Sunday (August 27).

And handsome hound Bow was voted Best in Show and received his top dog rosette from The Star’s very own ‘Dogfather’ Greg.

The dog show, sponsored by Horsham dog grooming parlour ‘Grooming Marvelous,’ was one of a number of community events being lined up at the pub by Aaron and Sarah Bruce – who took over as licensees three weeks ago.

The couple have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch regular live comedy shows in October.

