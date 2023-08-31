Fun dog show among first new community events held at Horsham pub

A fun dog show was among the first new community events being held at a Horsham pub that’s recently been taken over by new landlords.

The canine capers were held at The Star in Crawley Road, Roffey, on Sunday (August 27).

And handsome hound Bow was voted Best in Show and received his top dog rosette from The Star’s very own ‘Dogfather’ Greg.

The dog show, sponsored by Horsham dog grooming parlour ‘Grooming Marvelous,’ was one of a number of community events being lined up at the pub by Aaron and Sarah Bruce – who took over as licensees three weeks ago.

The couple have joined forces with House of Stand Up to launch regular live comedy shows in October.

1 . Top dogs Bow gets his winning rosette Photo: Contributed

2 . Top dogs Ready for a close up? Is this my best side? Photo: Contributed

3 . Top dogs Ready for action ... Photo: Contributed