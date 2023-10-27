Fun for all the family at Sussex independent brewery's Mid-Winter Festival

A Mid-Winter Festival taking place at Langham Brewery in Petworth promises fun for all the family later this year.

Kicking off at 12pm on December 2, the day will feature a range of events and performances designed to bring the whole family together for the festive season – all for Naomi’s House Children’s Hospice.

Having opened its doors in 1997, Naomi’s House has cared for more than 1,000 children from across the south coast who were not expected to reach adulthood, giving them the greatest quality of life possible.

Alongside plenty of fresh, warm food and the chance to buy the brewery’s award-winning beers and soft-drinks from a fully-stocked bar, the festival will also feature a range of entertainment.

The Prize Old Mummers will be performing at this year's Mid-Winter Fair.

Guests can look forward to a traditional Mummers style play with a contemporary twist from the Prize Old Mummers, a mumming group which has been performing across the South Coast since 1976. Traditionally performed around Christmas time by an all-male cast and with plenty of bawdy humour, Mummers Plays often follow a centuries-old format, with a distinct list of plots and tropes. Part of what makes The Prize Old Mummers so special is their all-female contingent, known as the Buster-Mamas, and their willing to satirise current events.

Joining them for the Mid-Winter Fest will be the Mary Rose and Royal George Morris Dancers from Portsmouth.