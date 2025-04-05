Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Fun Pool at the Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne has reopened following the leisure centre’s takeover by new management.

GLL officially took over the management of the centre under its Better brand on Tuesday (April 1), after months of uncertainty and protests.

The Sovereign Centre’s fun pool was officially reopened today (Saturday, April 5) after a closure of nine months.

Earlier this year residents had gathered at the Sovereign Centre on February 1 to protest the decision to close the Fun Pool and Training Pool.

The Sovereign Centre Fun Pool reopens under new GLL management in Eastbourne. L-R: Phil Dench, Joseph Rham, Alex Sweetman, Mike Croke and Adriana Duarte.

The two pools were earmarked for closure last year due to council budget cuts.

The new operator added that over the next three years it would invest a ‘minimum’ of £1 million in the Sovereign Centre in collaboration with Eastbourne Borough Council.

GLL said the majority of this will be spent on maintaining and upgrading crucial plant and equipment, as well as addressing structural issues.

Joseph Rham, GLL customer and communities director, said: “We took over the running of the centre from Eastbourne Borough Council on Tuesday, April 1 and today we've reopened the fun pool, or leisure pool as we're calling it.

“Plans going forward are obviously to get the centre back up and running on its feet, with the leisure pool busy for the Easter holidays and the summer period.

“In terms of investment, there's £1 million that's going to be invested in the centre.

“We will do quite a significant refresh of the gym and the health and fitness areas. So we'll replace all of the cardiovascular equipment with new techno-gym, top of the range equipment.

“We'll refresh that area and the changing rooms and we'll just have a re-jig of the layout in there to make it a bit more customer friendly. So a significant improvement hopefully in terms of the health and fitness and the gym areas to make sure it's fit for purpose for the future.

“Personally, in terms of my association with the centre and then also professionally, I learned to swim here over 30 years ago with Eastbourne Swimming Club and then was a local user of the centre. It's something I'm passionate about in terms of that history and association so it’s great to be involved in this project.

“We believe in the value of leisure facilities in terms of the health benefits and for all of the communities. We want to see them busy and believe in the benefit they bring.

“Our assessment is that for every pound invested you get two pounds back in terms of social value in terms of health benefits, benefits for children, old people, families and bringing people together so that's why it's such an important project. And in terms of GLL, who operate the centre, under our better brand, we're a social enterprise so every single penny that is invested here goes back in. That's what we're about and hopefully we can make it sustainable for the long-term.”