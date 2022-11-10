The Billingshurst Beck WI was set up as a direct response to the isolation a rural area can perpetuate and lack of social activities for women in the Billingshurst area in the evening.

Co-President, Jenni Spice, feels it is important to get women together to share new skills and listen to inspirational speakers as well giving members the opportunity to meet women in the local community.

‘Our members are women from all walks of life and differing age ranges. We are growing rapidly and want to reach as many women as possible.

Billingshurst Centre

It’s exciting to be a part of something that can have such a positive impact on people’s lives and mental health. After the loneliness and isolation of the past few years, having this funding will really help to give a wealth of opportunities to the women in Billingshurst and the surrounding villages.’

Other members of the group have shared their thoughts on the funding: ‘The events of the past few years have left few unscathed. It is known that the effects of Covid extend further than the direct impacts upon physical health.

Many, of course, will have battled with feelings of isolation and lack of connection. In this fast paced society we find ourselves in, we need to somehow find time to reconnect, building safe communities for those to rebuild friendships, restore a sense of belonging and reach out for support.

I have no doubt that this newly formed, evening WI group will offer greater accessibility to a wider range of women.

In these times of austerity and the huge stresses of the cost of living crisis, I would hate for any woman to feel that they couldn’t reach out due to lack of finance.

The generous donation from HDC not only secures the financial viability of these groups but, recognises the fundamental importance of communities re-engaging.

Personally I hope this funding will prevent any woman from not reaching out due to lack of finance.