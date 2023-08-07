Funding boost will take Chichester community project 'to the next level', Gillian Keegan says

A £421,375 funding boost for a Chichester Community project has been welcomed by MP and Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan, who says it will take the venture to ‘the next level.’

Delivered via the government’s youth investment fund, the money will go towards The Chichester Shed, which provides an open, welcoming space for people of all ages and backgrounds to try their hand at a range of DIY projects, including woodwork and electronics.

Tools and equipment are provided for all new members, who come from all walks of life to try out something new, fun and creative. It’s hoped the sizeable funding boost will be used to attract more young people to the project, teaching them vital new life-skills in a fun, safe environment.

“'Shed' initiatives are a brilliant idea and I've seen firsthand what a difference they can make to people's wellbeing - particularly for young people and older isolated people,” Gillian Keegan said. “This is a significant award which will help to upgrade this important facility.

“Today's investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Chichester Community Development Trust. The funding will ensure that The Chichester Shed can go from strength to strength as a vital asset for young people across Chichester, giving them opportunities to learn new skills, try new activities and support their mental and physical wellbeing".

Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser added: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.

“These next 44 youth centres will give 12,000 more young people the opportunity to access these activities. Building on the first tranche of Youth Investment Fund investment that is seeing new projects like the Alt Valley Communiversity opening in Liverpool and support for Scouts and Girlguiding groups to reduce their waiting lists.

“We will make sure every young person has someone to talk to, something to do, somewhere to go.”