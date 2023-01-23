Edit Account-Sign Out
Funding obtained for refurbishment of Emsworth play area

Funding for the complete refurbishment of the Spencers Field play area in Emsworth has been secured by Havant Borough Council in partnership with the Spencers Field Community Group.

By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:07pm

Through hard work, multiple bids have secured £85,000 to fund the refurbishment.

Funding came from:

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund: £30,000

The Emsworth Forum CIL: £30,000

National Lottery: £10,000

The Emsworth Residents Association: £5,000

County Councillor Grants: £2,000

Remaining funds are made up of community fundraising, including money donated to a charitable skydive by 76-year-old resident Geordie Richardson.

Havant Borough Councillor Gwen Robinson said "I'm delighted to see the funding has been secured for the Spencers Field play area. Working in partnership has meant we can secure an asset that will keep our children happy and healthy for many years to come. The next stage will be engaging with the community and capturing their thoughts on what they want to see in the play area."

