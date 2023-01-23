Through hard work, multiple bids have secured £85,000 to fund the refurbishment.
Funding came from:
Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund: £30,000
The Emsworth Forum CIL: £30,000
National Lottery: £10,000
The Emsworth Residents Association: £5,000
County Councillor Grants: £2,000
Remaining funds are made up of community fundraising, including money donated to a charitable skydive by 76-year-old resident Geordie Richardson.
Havant Borough Councillor Gwen Robinson said "I'm delighted to see the funding has been secured for the Spencers Field play area. Working in partnership has meant we can secure an asset that will keep our children happy and healthy for many years to come. The next stage will be engaging with the community and capturing their thoughts on what they want to see in the play area."