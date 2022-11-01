Fundraiser for Chichester woman suffering debilitating and disabling condition

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise vital funds for a Chichester women suffering from a debilitating condition called CSF.

Chichester resident and mum-of-three Sophia Boardman suffers from a condition called a CSF leak following a premature birth.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrounds the brain and spinal cord and provides a cushion to protect them from injury. The spinal cord and CSF are surrounded by three layers of membranes. A CSF leak occurs when there is a hole or tear in the outermost layer of these membranes (dura mater), which allows some of the fluid to escape.

Following the discovery of the symptoms, a GoFundMe page was set up to help Sophia raise the money needed to fix the condition for good.

As of writing (November 1), the fundraiser has currently raised £245 with the ultimate goal of £40,000 which is needed to be able to fix the condition for good.

On the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser states: "On February 10, Sophia had a planned C-section as her waters went seven weeks early, this should of been one of the best days of their lives, after baby was born during theatre Sophia had the worst most painful excruciating crushing head pain.

“Sophia was eventually diagnosed with Intracranial Hypotension and a low pressure headache.

“This is characterised initially by severe head pains which are relieved by lying down. Your brain and spinal cord is surrounded by a bag of fluid called CSF.

“The bag is called the dura. This supports the brain to float and shock absorbs movement.

“A hole in the dura means the CSF leaks out leading to a range of horrible symptoms.

“With research we discovered that the CSF leak is a poorly understood condition and that symptoms change over time.

"Sophia now has nausea, severe pain in her whole spine, neck pain, memory loss, lack if concentration, Imbalance, hearing hypersensitivity, body jerks, weakness, tinnitus and a feeling of heaviness and pressure in her head.

“Due to the effect of the leak she is unable to sit up for more than a few minutes at a time.

“Imagine not being able to sit up when you want to, because your brain feels like its being crushed.

“She has endured being stuck lying down, day and night for over eight months!

“Each change from lying to sitting is a major challenge and becomes harder through the day. She feels ill and is in pain, and has become distressed and depressed.

“It's now affecting her heart rate and overall health and every day life.

“She is so desperate to be a Mum to her three children again and live and her working life and family roles seem a distant memory.

“I am asking to raise funds to save Sophia from this torture. These funds will enable us to travel with her lying down in an ambulance to the experts in Freiburg, Germany.

“They have the specialist knowledge, and expertise to try and locate and fix the CSF leak that Sophia has.

“We hope she will then be able to return to an upright world and be the mother, daughter, sister, friend and partner she was until February.”