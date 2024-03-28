Fundraiser for Eastbourne NHS hero's dream wedding after cancer diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angela Windham has been a ward clerk at the hospital for more than 20 years. If you’ve had an operation at the DGH, its likely that Angie’s is the first face you’d see at the reception desk.

Its here that she met her partner, Alberto Mendonca, who started working at the hospital at the age of 21.

The pair have been together for 15 years and both worked tirelessly through the Covid pandemic to keep the service running. Their friends describe them as ‘two of the loveliest, kindest people you could meet’.

Sadly, in December 2022, Angie was diagnosed with ovarian cancer – following five months of chemotherapy, she began to show signs of recovery and went back to work.

However, in December 2023, results from a blood test showed the cancer had returned, and the mother-of-two was given 12 to 18 months to live.

Angie and Alberto are set to tie the knot at All Saints Chapel in May, and local residents have been working hard to raise money to grant the pair their ‘dream wedding’.

Community fundraisers Don McPhee and his daughter Abby have previously arranged two weddings with the help of many local businesses.

So far, the pair have raised more than £5,000 with fundraising events – and more are yet to come.

Don said: “Lots of local businesses have kindly stepped forward to offer their services for free or for a reduced price.

"I would like to thank NUTs hair design, Handpicked Flowers, Sam Stephenson Photography, All Saints Chapel, the Grand Hotel, Jamie Cashman with his team of drivers, Moss and Co, The Lamb Old Town and Makeup by JC.

"Other local businesses who have generously donated towards the day include Sussex Cars, Helix Law, PJ Skips, Madeira Windows, Club Class Insurance, AMS and Abacus Flame.”

The wedding preparations are well underway, and a fundraising quiz is set to take place at the Lamb Inn in Old Town on Easter Sunday (March 31) to bring the cause closer to its £8,000 target.