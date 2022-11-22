A little girl who lost her father and cat in the last year was recently the victim of a fire which resulted in her losing the final present from her late father - a bike.

Gracie Weston’s father Jason Weston died December 19 last year for unexplained reasons. Gracie’s parents hadn’t been together for a few years and it was going to be Jason’s first Christmas with Gracie since the separation which he was really excited about, a family friend said. A few days later Gracie’s cat Rarrey died due to old age.

Gracie lives with her mum Danielle Smith in Kingston Road. On July 18 a fire started in a neighbouring garden. The fire spread to Danielle’s shed and destroyed everything inside, including the last present that Gracie had received from her father - a pink mountain bike.

Gracie and Danielle used to go all out for Halloween and Christmas which meant the shed was filled with those decorations too. Sadly Danielle’s insurance doesn’t cover the items lost in the fire and there is no way to replace them.

Fundraiser for little girl from Eastbourne who has lost ‘far too much this year’ - Gracie Weston

Family friend Ashlee Kemsley is hoping to raise money to buy Gracie a bike and some Christmas decorations. She said: “I’m fundraising for a little girl who has lost far too much this year already. Gracie was devastated to find that days before Christmas last year that she had lost her father and to top it off her beloved cat died that Christmas Eve due to old age as well. [I want to] make this Christmas as special as possible for a girl that has so little but deserves so much.”

Fundraiser for little girl from Eastbourne who has lost ‘far too much this year’ - Gracie and her late father Jason Weston