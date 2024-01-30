Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dolly, a one-year-old Dartmoor Sheep, has been left with ‘life-altering’ injuries following the attack.

She has had to have both ears removed and has developed an infection in her eye after it was pierced by a dog bite. She also has multiple bite wounds on her head and neck.

Millie Wilson and Hayley Hubbard, who run Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary in Pulborough, have fought to save the sheep who originally lived in Birmingham as a pet.

A fundraiser has been set up for a ‘sweet and gentle’ sheep whose life has been saved after enduring a devastating dog attack. Photo: Lotus Lamb & Sheep Sanctuary

Ms Wilson said: “Dolly once shared her days with a sister named Polly.

"Last December, their owner came to visit them at their field and discovered that the fence surrounding their field had been deliberately cut.

"Some sick, twisted individual had done this to lure their dog(s) onto Dolly and Polly.

"The consequences were devastating. Polly's injuries were so severe that she had to be put to sleep, while Dolly, miraculously surviving, was left with life-altering injuries.

Dolly has been left with bite wounds on her head and neck.

"The vet had never seen anything like it and was horrified.”

Despite the ‘immense suffering’ Dolly has endured, Ms Wilson said she is the ‘sweetest and most gentle little girl’.

"We are determined to give her the care and support she needs,” Ms Wilson said.

“However, the sanctuary's funds are strained, and we urgently need your help to fund Dolly's veterinary care.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us make a significant difference in helping Dolly heal and rebuild her life.”