Fundraiser launched after home for abandoned and abused ponies in Pagham comes under threat

For the last 18 years, Nigel Mundy has cared for dozens of abandoned and abused ponies on a private patch of land in Pagham, not far from The Lamb Inn.

He says the horses, which vary in size and breed, are his pride and joy, and spends most days in his wellies, trudging through mud to keep them fit, fed and healthy. They're a part of the community, too and Pagham Ponies makes regular visits to schools, care homes and special educational facilities to expose those in vulnerable circumstances to the therapeutic potential of horses.

But now, Mr Mundy said he and his horses could have the rug pulled out from under their feet. The current owners of the land, who purchased the property 12 years ago – with Mr Mundy still on it – are now looking to sell the land to developers. To do it, they are trying to oust Mr Mundy and his ponies, who fears for the livelihood of his beloved animals if they can’t keep their home or find a new one.

"Needless to say I am fighting this because the horses’ lives matter, they are more important than money,” he wrote on the fundraiser's landing page, which has already raised more than £5,000.

He added that, although Pagham Ponies used to receive a lot of donations before Covid, these have since stopped, and the only thing now keeping the operation afloat is his personal pension: "We are non-profit and just don't have spare money, and solicitors are expensive,” he said. “We have another place to go to but it is in need of extensive preparation before the horses can go there, this costs time and money.”