Fundraiser organised so Hailsham mother with terminal cancer can create lasting memories with family

A fundraising event has been planned so a mother from Hailsham with terminal cancer can create lasting memories with her family.

Jo Eames, 44, was told six days before Christmas that her cancer was terminal.

She said: “It got found because I was getting lower back pains from October 2021. I was getting lower back pain and on February 2, 2022, is when I was told the lower back pain was being caused by a fracture.”

Mrs Eames, who was told she had stage four cancer, said the fracture was due to cancer in her spine which had spread from her lung.

Jo Eames and her family. Picture from Sarah Widdowson

The mother-of-two, who has metastatic lung adenocarcinoma, now also has cancer in her lymph nodes and brain.

After hearing about Mrs Eames’ terminal diagnosis friends decided to organise a fitness fundraiser so the family could create lasting memories.

Jamie Budgen, Paul Budgen, Sophie Budgen, Matt Vale and Mrs Eames’ husband Jay, who all know each other through The Fitness and Nutrition Centre in Hailsham, will be completing 24 ‘workouts of the day’ in 24 hours on February 4.

Mrs Eames, who has a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son with her husband, said: “It’s just to make memories really, quality time together. We have booked a little bungalow on the outskirts of London.

“We can have a day in London with the kids. We can go to Buckingham Palace and go on the London Eye if we want, doing little things like that.”

Mr Eames added: “We are absolutely blown away. There are people who are donating who we don’t even know.

“This is just quite incredible that people are donating when times are hard.”

Mrs Eames said she wanted to say the ‘biggest thank you’ to everyone who has donated and is taking part in the event.

She added: “We appreciate it with everything going on with the cost of living and how expensive it is. We wouldn’t be having this trip if it wasn’t for the funds raised.

