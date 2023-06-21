NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Fundraiser set up to help raise money for Eastbourne's RNLI with wing walk

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI.
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:53 BST

Frances Lawrence set up the fundraiser to help raise money for the service and will be taking part in a wing walk on July 10.

Frances will take up the wing walk at Headcorn Airfield and, as of writing, has raised £649 of the £1,500 target from 32 donations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frances said: "I will be doing the wing walk in aid of the charity as their work is both dangerous, difficult and most of them are volunteers

Most Popular
A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo Contributed.A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo Contributed.
A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo Contributed.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated.”

Wing walking is the act of moving along the wings of an aeroplane (most commonly a biplane) during flight, sometimes transferring between planes and originated as a daredevil stunt in the aerial barnstorming shows of the 1920’s.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser and help raise money for the RNLI visit Frances’ justgiving page.

https://justgiving.com/page/frances-lawrence-1686674144319?fbclid=IwAR3tEmBRHsOqdNvUgXxGhucHIc8Ufkuwja2qy9hPKctchn_1VhVhkbOmVfM

Related topics:RNLI