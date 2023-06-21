Fundraiser set up to help raise money for Eastbourne's RNLI with wing walk

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI.

Frances Lawrence set up the fundraiser to help raise money for the service and will be taking part in a wing walk on July 10.

Frances will take up the wing walk at Headcorn Airfield and, as of writing, has raised £649 of the £1,500 target from 32 donations.

Frances said: "I will be doing the wing walk in aid of the charity as their work is both dangerous, difficult and most of them are volunteers

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Eastbourne’s RNLI. Photo Contributed.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has already donated.”

Wing walking is the act of moving along the wings of an aeroplane (most commonly a biplane) during flight, sometimes transferring between planes and originated as a daredevil stunt in the aerial barnstorming shows of the 1920’s.