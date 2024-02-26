Fundraiser started to help raise funds for new Eastbourne community café

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The £20,000 fundraiser has been created with the aim of supporting the ‘redevelopment costs and initial operation of the café facilities’ at the Old Town CIC.

In a statement, fundraiser organiser Craig Wells said: “One of the key challenges we face here at the Old Town Courts, is the lack of social space and amenities for our participants. Nearest Café facilities are at least a 10-minute walk away, and recent surveys of the users of the park has identified a real desire from the community.

"Recognising the need for a café facility that not only caters to the refreshment needs of our players and spectators, but also serves as a social hub where members of the community can gather, relax, and socialise. The café will offer a range of food and beverage options, providing a welcoming environment for all. Whilst we are also making improvements to the football changing facilities and existing amenities.

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for a new community café in Eastbourne. Picture: Old Town Hub Community Interest Company

"We have a successfully secured a 15-year lease agreement with Eastbourne Borough Council for a substantial portion of the changing room block and have obtained planning permission for development to create a café space.”

Mr Wells is aiming for the fundraiser to not only support redevelopment costs to the space but to also provide further upgrades to other facilities at the hub.

He added: "We are seeking a funding amount of £20,000 to support the redevelopment costs and initial operation of the café facilities.

"This funding will cover the costs of building works – internal walls removed and redecoration costs, equipment, furniture, and initial inventory.

“This is initially to the new café area, but will also allow us to provide upgrades to the football changing and officials space, to encourage use of the football pitch facilities.

"We are able to provide a percentage of match funding, deliverable via community hours which have been pledged to the project and from goods and services from community donations. With many pledges already received from our Old Town Community.