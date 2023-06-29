A meet and greet with the stars of A League of Their Own is the top auction item up for grabs at a charity fundraiser to be held to support a brave Bognor Regis four-year-old boy who has cancer.

Huey Stairs, aged four

Friends and family will gather at Seasons events venue at Bognor Regis Town's Nyewood Lane ground on July 13 at 7.30pm to raise money to help Huey Stairs, aged four.

Other auction prizes available to bid for on the night include former Arsenal and Chelsea keeper Petr Cech's shirt and boots, boots from Chelsea ace Connor Gallagher and organisers are waiting for confirmation of a big prize from Brighton & Hove Albion football club.

Rocks grandee Jack Pearce has pledged to host the evening. Bognor fans raised £800 for Huey's Cancer Journey with a cash collection at the game last Easter against Sussex rivals Lewes.

Fundraisers for Huey

After going to hospital with pain in his hip Huey was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer. It was originally in his kidney which had already spread to his lymph nodes and his bones. Neuroblastoma is a rare type of the disease and makes up six per cent of all childhood cancer. Huey is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Grandmother Vicky Stairs, who has spearheaded the fundraising bid, said she hoped the evening event will boost the coffers to help pay for expenses associated with the treatment Huey's is going through.

She added: "It should be a great night and we are delighted that Bognor Regis Town are helping us by hosting the event. There are loads of prizes yet to be confirmed and the chance to meet the team behind A League of Their Own with stars such as Romesh Ranganathan, Andrew Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp amongst others."

"The more people that come along means there is more chance of the event being a success so we are asking all football fans and anyone who would like to support Huey as he goes through this terrible ordeal to come along."