Aimee Mercer has been organising the jumble sales and events at Kempton House Day Centre for over 3 years. She had previously worked for another charity in their shop and realised that they would receive far more items than they could display at any one point. Unfortunately, this would lead to high levels of turn over, with a lot going to rag collections or being placed into the rubbish.

She said: “So, on a mission, I thought I'd find another charity to share in my passion. That's when Sue at Kempton House Day Centre approached me and offered the place at the centre. Together we decided that it would be a great idea to host the sales to raise funds for the centre and the community of Peacehaven.

“In our first year we held 5 different sales, including events for Easter and Christmas. All these sales did really well, and at Christmas Sue and I decided to support one of the local schools, providing 30 goodie bags to students whom may not have received items for Christmas (these included items such as perfume, headphones, a £10 gift voucher, pens, note pads etc), as well as donating £300 worth of food vouchers.”

Fundraisers thank participants of jumble sale for a Peacehaven centre for the elderly. Photo: Amy Mercer

Susan TaylorHill is the main fundraiser at Kempton House, and has been the treasurer for the past 14 years. Over the last 3 years, they have also raised funds for the centre to go towards making the elderly members time at the centre more enjoyable, with events such as Bingo on Friday afternoons and lunch clubs three times a week.

Sue has organised and arranged outings for them to Paradise Park in Newhaven for tea and food, meaning they get the chance to go out on day trips and socialise.

Some of the funds Sue has used to go towards a party for the Kings Coronation, where live music, a buffet and homemade cake were provided for the elderly members so they could have a wonderful celebration all together.

Aimee added: “The jumbles sales aren't only important because of their green credentials or raising funds for the community, they also create a lovely sense of community for the residents of East Sussex whom attend.

“Tea, coffee and squash are always on offer and depending on which volunteers are available bacon sandwiches or cakes (all at affordable prices) can also be on purchased.

“Over the years we have worked hard to spread the name of the charity and what Kempton House has to offer the local community. We are hugely lucky to have had some wonderful supporters whom are happy to donate their items to help continue to make these events so successful and spread the word of our work. A huge thank to the community of East Sussex but also to all the amazing volunteers at the centre whom continue to give up their time to help support the lovely elderly residents of Peacehaven.”

For more information on the centre visit kemptonhousedaycentre.com