A fundraising campaign, set up in memory of a Hastings schoolboy who died in a road collision last month, has raised more than £15,000.

Jill Ramsay and Tracy Welch launched the Gofundme page in honour of 11-year-old Harry Dennis to raise money for Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance and Hastings Athletic Football Club (FC), which he played for.

The page raised more than £10,000 in less than two days after it was set up. The page was launched with the support of Harry’s family.

As of today (Wednesday, January 4), the campaign has raised £15,460 in total.

Harry Dennis

Harry, who attended The Hastings Academy, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a collision in Hooe on December 15.

Police were called to the B2095 at about 3.05pm following a collision between a car and a flatbed van. Harry was airlifted to hospital but died as a result of his injuries on December 17, police said.

Jill said Harry played for Hastings Athletic FC for both the U12 Hawks and the U12 Sussex Sunday team.

She said: “Harry was the brightest star with a golden heart. Harry's memory will live on in all our hearts and his family, friends and his football club, Hastings Athletic, will ensure his legacy goes on.”

Police said a 33-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested at the time of the collision on December 15, prior to Harry’s death, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Anyone who saw what happened should email [email protected], quoting Operation Seville.

