Fundraising launch for historical Merryweather fire engine at Bexhill fire station

The fundraising campaign is to restore Bexhill's 1895 Merryweather horse-drawn, steam powered fire engine. The aim is to bring in specialist restorers, in order to make it safe, return it to its former glory and ensure its continued significance for future generations. The fundraiser will enable the engine to be used at community events, ultimately residing at Bexhill Museum.

The initiative was officially launched and attended by Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive Dawn Whittaker, Fire Authority member and Bexhill North Councillor Abul Azad, Bexhill-on-Sea Town Councillor Paul Plim, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Matthews, Group Manager Simon Neill, Station Manager Keith Morris, Watch Manager Robin Thompson, Firefighter Andrew Hewson, Executive Support Officer Alyson Lumb, Bexhill Museum Trust Secretary Rohan Jayasekera, Bexhill Museum Curator Julian Porter and retired Bexhill Firefighter Brian Pope.

Heartwarming speeches were delivered by key stakeholders, expressing their commitment to preserving the shared history and highlighting the fire engine's historical importance in terms of identity and pride of place within the community.

On Tuesday, July 4, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, alongside Bexhill Museum, officially launched the Merryweather restoration fundraiser at Bexhill Fire Station. Picture: East Sussex Fire and Rescue

Chief Fire Officer Dawn Whittaker said: ‘’In todays modern fire service, this gives us a window into the past, the fire service is steeped in history and we hope to restore it to its former glory, honouring the dedication and bravery of our firefighters from the beginnings of the fire service to the modern day.’’

Museum curator Julian Porter said: ‘’In 1920 the fire service replaced the horse-drawn Merryweather with a new motorised version. The plan was to offer the old pump to Bexhill Museum, then just reopened after WWI, but it was redeployed as an emergency flood pump instead. We always hoped one day it would come back to Bexhill. It is an icon for the fire service in the town and an important part of the town's heritage.’’