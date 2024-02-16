BREAKING

Funeral held for former King’s Dragoon guard from Eastbourne

In January, Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC and the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) sent off local resident and veteran, Gilbert Robeson, who passed away in December.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At 95 years old, Gilbert leaves his legacy behind, having served in the King’s Dragoon Guards and was with the British Army contingent in the Suez Crisis from 1947 to 1948.

A funeral was held for him at Eastbourne Crematorium, where fellow veterans and members of various associations attended and stepped in as standard bearers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wreaths were provided by the Eastbourne RBL and Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, and the coffin was decorated with the Union flag and Gilbert’s framed service medals.

Most Popular
In January, Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC and the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) sent off local resident and veteran, Gilbert Robeson, who passed away in December. Picture: Lisa CoshamIn January, Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC and the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) sent off local resident and veteran, Gilbert Robeson, who passed away in December. Picture: Lisa Cosham
In January, Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC and the Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) sent off local resident and veteran, Gilbert Robeson, who passed away in December. Picture: Lisa Cosham

The service had a collage of photographs of Gilbert, and stories were told of the many endeavours and achievements he completed in his long life.

He was born in London and became a lorry driver after leaving the army.

Related topics:Royal British LegionBritish ArmyLondon