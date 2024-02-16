Funeral held for former King’s Dragoon guard from Eastbourne
At 95 years old, Gilbert leaves his legacy behind, having served in the King’s Dragoon Guards and was with the British Army contingent in the Suez Crisis from 1947 to 1948.
A funeral was held for him at Eastbourne Crematorium, where fellow veterans and members of various associations attended and stepped in as standard bearers.
The wreaths were provided by the Eastbourne RBL and Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, and the coffin was decorated with the Union flag and Gilbert’s framed service medals.
The service had a collage of photographs of Gilbert, and stories were told of the many endeavours and achievements he completed in his long life.
He was born in London and became a lorry driver after leaving the army.