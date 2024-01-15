Funeral to be held for former King’s Dragoon guard from Eastbourne
Eastbourne resident and former King’s Dragoon Guard Gilbert Robeson will be honoured when his funeral takes place on Tuesday, January 16 at Eastbourne crematorium
At the funeral, veterans will be performing a Guard of Honour, and will arrive and assemble at the crematorium for 1.30pm with the procession taking place at 2pm.
The Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion and the Eastbourne and District Veterans Community have organised for as many veterans as available and standards to attend for the guard of honour.
Gilbert served in the King’s Dragoon Guards from 1947 to 1948 with the guards being the most senior regiment of the line in the British Army and the two regiments from which it was formed, the 1st King’s Dragoon Guards (KDG) and The Queen’s Bays (2nd Dragoon Guards) (Bays), have won one of the largest number of battle honours in the British Army.