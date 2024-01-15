A funeral is set to be held for a former member of the King’s Dragoon guard from Eastbourne.

Eastbourne resident and former King’s Dragoon Guard Gilbert Robeson will be honoured when his funeral takes place on Tuesday, January 16 at Eastbourne crematorium

At the funeral, veterans will be performing a Guard of Honour, and will arrive and assemble at the crematorium for 1.30pm with the procession taking place at 2pm.

The Eastbourne branch of the Royal British Legion and the Eastbourne and District Veterans Community have organised for as many veterans as available and standards to attend for the guard of honour.

