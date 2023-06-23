Sergeant Matt Ratana, from Goring-by-Sea, was shot dead on September 25, 2020 when he was working at Croydon Custody Centre.
Louis de Zoysa, 25, of no fixed address, has now been convicted of murdering the popular police sergeant, who had been a serving officer for 29 years. He will be sentenced on July 27.
Luke Ratana, Matt Ratana’s adult son, who is a police officer in Australia said:
“Today, my father’s murderer has been convicted and I would like to acknowledge the suffering that has been caused to the people who knew my father.
“I would like to pay tribute to his colleagues who were with him on the night he died and showed extraordinary bravery.
“Although I do not know you, I hope this result can help you to all achieve a sense of closure and a small measure of peace.
“I am deeply grateful for the tireless and diligent work of the Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn and his team. This case has been unique in its challenges and complexity.
“Above all, it was an endeavour to bring closure for the family and friends of one of their own.
“Finally I would like to pay special thanks to Vanessa Ostrowski and Neil Perkin who have supported me over these difficult years as my Met Police family liaison officers.
“My family and I would like to request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time. Thank you.”
Diane Peachey and Jessica Williams – Matt’s stepmother and stepsister in New Zealand said: “We are very thankful for all the hard work, time and effort that the Met police has gone to in order to achieve this outcome.
"We would like to thank our New Zealand support, Niall (NZ Police Liaison Officer) and Lindy (Victim Support) for helping us through the ups and downs of the past few years.
“We are still in mourning and are looking forward to Matiu coming back home to Aotearoa. We ask that any media please respect our privacy. Mānawatia a Matariki (Happy Māori New Year) from Jessica, Diane & Hinerangi Ratana.”