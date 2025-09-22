Future of big Sussex panto season is secure

E3 Events - owned and led by Brighton entrepreneur David Hill - started its Brighton Family Panto journey back in 2017 at the four-star DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole, situated on Kings Road along the seafront.

Now - eight years on - the two businesses have committed to a new four-year partnership in what is a huge boost for Brighton's economy.

This December's giant family panto is Jack and the Beanstalk, running from December 23 until December 30.

E3 Group CEO David Hill - who will once again be starring as the popular Panto Dame - said: "The hotel has been a key partner of ours since the beginning and very much part of our success.

"The team at the hotel are absolutely amazing and the partnership works because we share the same values.

"I want to thank General Manager Rekha Sohun for her unwavering commitment to this project, which goes from strength to strength each December.

"We are thrilled to have agreed another four-year term with the Hilton, and this means we can continue to invest to ensure the show gets bigger and better each year."

Rekha says the team at the Hilton are thrilled to have signed a new four-year deal. She said: "The pantomime means so much to the hotel, our guests and the local community. It brings such joy and energy to the festive season, and we love seeing families return year after year to make it part of their Christmas tradition.

"Partnering on something that creates so many special memories is a real privilege for us."

In another exciting move, Brighton's Sharon Starr - who has been involved with Brighton Family Panto for the last four years - has been promoted to Associate Producer.

David, who this Christmas will be Dame Camilla Trott as well as Executive Producer, said: "I know this is going to be absolutely fantastic. It is a privilege to work with Sharon and this year she takes on an even more responsibilities.

"Jack and the Beanstalk is going to be great fun for all the family and hilarious as always – with a short run this year, the show will sell out so everyone needs to be quick to grab their tickets"

There is a limited run of just one week so book your tickets today. Go to www.brightonfamilypanto.com

