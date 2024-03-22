The former department store, in Terminus Road, has finally received planning permission for an application first submitted in 2022.

The approved plans will see the historic building redeveloped into 65 flats above a 560sqm retail unit on the ground floor.

It comes nearly five years after the store – which dates back to 1925 – closed its doors for the last time.

The application lays out plans to create a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments on six storeys of the building, with the roof set to be adapted to provide housing on the upper floors. An internal, communal courtyard will also be built on the first floor.

The plans state: “The courtyard area will act as a focal point of the development and is to be used solely by the residents. It will actas a green outside space for people to relax in and enjoy.”

The building will keep its existing facade, while later additions to the building are set to be demolished.

Residential entrances, bin and cycle stores, and back of house facilities will be positioned on the ground floor away from Terminus and Seaside Road to ‘minimise the impact and retain an active street frontage’.

Two disabled parking spaces will be provided for residents, with the development being largely ‘car free’ to the town centre location and access to public transport. Secure storage for 80 bicycles will be provided.

Previous plans suggesting demolition of the entire building were met with strong criticism from residents. Following a petition, led by the Eastbourne Society and signed by thousands, the plans were revised.

According to the application documents, consultation with the council and the Eastbourne Society has been undertaken throughout the design process to inform the plans.

