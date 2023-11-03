Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings Borough Council said discussions are under way with The Guildhall Trust, Portsmouth for it to run the White Rock Theatre from February next year.

The authority said the intention is for the theatre to remain open while the change of operators happens. The council, The Guildhall Trust and Trafalgar Theatres are finalising the details and completing the necessary legal processes, the council added.

Cllr Andy Batsford, lead councillor for culture, said: “We are delighted that The Guildhall Trust have come forward to work with us on taking the lease of the White Rock Theatre for the future. They have some exciting plans to take the theatre forward and their experience shows they can deliver the vision we have.

“I also want to say a huge thank you to the team at Trafalgar Theatres who have been running the theatre for us for the last 15 years. During this time the White Rock has become a firm favourite location in the town with a wide cultural mix for residents and visitors.”

Andy Grays, CEO of The Guildhall Trust, said: "We are very excited about becoming the new operator for The White Rock. I’d like to thank Hastings Borough Council for entrusting such an important cultural asset to us. We will make both them and the community proud. I’m grateful for the support from Trafalgar Theatres helping to ensure a smooth transition for customers and employees of the venue. The venue has tremendous potential and we aim to explore this potential through programming, community partnerships, schools and creative engagement, and investment in the building. As a charitable trust, we’re a values-led organisation which places community and cultural engagement at the heart of everything we do.”