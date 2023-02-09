Gandalf actor Sir Ian McKellen turns down selfie opportunity with Chichester Tesco staff member 😔

A staff member at Tesco Express in South Street, spotted the theatre titan when Sir Ian came into the shop on Monday (February 6). After asking him if he would take a selfie with them, Sir Ian declined — much to the staff member’s disappointment.
Speaking to Sussex World today, they said: “He didn’t really talk to me. I knew it was him straight away. With him being such a big gay activist, and I know him from the films. He was with a younger chap but I didn’t know who he was. I didn’t shout about it.”
After speaking to the man with Sir Ian, the staff member was told he ‘doesn’t really take photos’ but he could ask outside the shop.
Once outside, they seized the opportunity.
"He literally just said no I don’t take photos. I felt a bit pushed back. There was no attention from the public. It was nice to see him but it was very quick and I did just ask for a photo. I’ve watched all the X-Men and the Lord of the Rings.
"As a gay icon as well he is always someone that I have looked up to. I didn’t really have many positive thoughts after being rejected. It wouldn’t have been hard for a quick photo.”
The Tesco team member had written on Facebook yestersday: “He came into my store yesterday. Noticed him straight away but unfortunately he turned down getting a picture with me [pensive face emoji].”
Sir Ian is performing at Chichester Festival Theatre until Saturday, February 11, where he is performing Mother Goose alongside comedian John Bishop. You can read our review here: Ian McKellen and John Bishop offer joyous night of panto fun in Mother Goose at the Chichester Festival Theatre