Gandalf actor Sir Ian McKellen turns down selfie opportunity with Chichester Tesco staff member 😔

A member of staff at South Street’s Tesco Express has been left disappointed after Gandalf actor Sir Ian McKellen declined a selfie opportunity with him this week.

A staff member at Tesco Express in South Street, spotted the theatre titan when Sir Ian came into the shop on Monday (February 6). After asking him if he would take a selfie with them, Sir Ian declined — much to the staff member’s disappointment.

Speaking to Sussex World today, they said: “He didn’t really talk to me. I knew it was him straight away. With him being such a big gay activist, and I know him from the films. He was with a younger chap but I didn’t know who he was. I didn’t shout about it.”

After speaking to the man with Sir Ian, the staff member was told he ‘doesn’t really take photos’ but he could ask outside the shop.

Tesco in South Street, Chichester

Once outside, they seized the opportunity.

"He literally just said no I don’t take photos. I felt a bit pushed back. There was no attention from the public. It was nice to see him but it was very quick and I did just ask for a photo. I’ve watched all the X-Men and the Lord of the Rings.

"As a gay icon as well he is always someone that I have looked up to. I didn’t really have many positive thoughts after being rejected. It wouldn’t have been hard for a quick photo.”