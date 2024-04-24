Garage block at couple's South Downs home 'collapsed because of road vibrations'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the couple are seeking listed building consent from Horsham District Council for refurbishment of the block of three garages at Westlands Old Farmhouse in Ashington – a 14th century Grade II listed building.

In a statement to the council, the couple say that the garages “imploded in March 2023 finally being finished off by severe vibration from the result of a closure of the A29 when lorries were diverted.

“We were advised that the building in its state could be dangerous so we employed a firm to remove it. All tiles, flints, bricks and the originally beams were saved.”

The couple added: “The flint walls to the west and south have been repaired and stabilized by two master craftsman using the flints on site with lime morter.

“The bricks to the east are the ones used before. The roof has used all the re-claimed tiles from the originally buildings and ones on site. The only new thing is the oak frame which is on the same foot print as the old building using the upright pads as before.”

They added: “The garage block is screened from the main road by other buildings or trees and is not visible to neighbouring properties. The replacement building occupies the original footprint.

“The replaced buildings are not part of the curtilage of the listed building. The property was listed in the early 1950s. At that time it had ceased to be the farmhouse for Westlands Farm. The farm yard was not part of the curtilage at the time of listing.”

The couple say that where possible the original fabric of the building had been retained. Flint wall to the south and west side of the building were restored and as many of the original roof tiles as possible were reused.

A neighbour, in a letter of support to the council, said: “The replacement garages have been built with consideration and as far as possible the