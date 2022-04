13 gardens will be open with historical summary of participating homes.

Entry to the trail will be £7, which will cover both days with under 12s being free.

The woodland trail will have a collection of over 600 specimen trees and shrubs from around the world.

All funds from the trail will go in aid of St. Mary’s Church.

Tickets will be able to be purchased on the day at Fittleworth Vilage Hall.