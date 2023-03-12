Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.

Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.(Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan tweeted: “At this stage BBC expecting the planned Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United this afternoon to be on BBC2, but with no pre-match presentation.

"Expecting Match of the Day 2 to follow similar much-reduced format to Match of the Day last night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC told host Gary Lineker to step back following his criticism of government asylum policy.

The show aired on Saturday night without a studio presenter, pundits or its regular commentators.

The Premier League also informed the 12 teams playing yesterday, including Brighton and Hove Albion, that players and managers will not be asked to interviews for Match of the Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad