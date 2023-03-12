Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gary Lineker: 'Match of the Day 2 expected to be reduced'

Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.

By Sam Pole
52 minutes ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 12:01pm
Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.(Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)
Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.(Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)
Match of the Day 2’s broadcast this evening (Sunday March 12) is expected to be ‘much reduced’ following Gary Lineker being pulled from Saturday’s programme.(Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan tweeted: “At this stage BBC expecting the planned Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United this afternoon to be on BBC2, but with no pre-match presentation.

"Expecting Match of the Day 2 to follow similar much-reduced format to Match of the Day last night."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BBC told host Gary Lineker to step back following his criticism of government asylum policy.

Most Popular

The show aired on Saturday night without a studio presenter, pundits or its regular commentators.

The Premier League also informed the 12 teams playing yesterday, including Brighton and Hove Albion, that players and managers will not be asked to interviews for Match of the Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of players from various clubs had suggested they wanted to boycott post-match interviews with the show.

Gary LinekerBBCWomen's Super LeagueManchester UnitedChelseaBrighton and Hove AlbionPremier League