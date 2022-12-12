A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from 4pm yesterday (December 11) until 9am this morning.
As much as 4cm of snow has been registered as falling in some parts of the county.
Gatwick Airport closed its runway for two hours to clear the snow, with no flights leaving the terminals from 6pm till 8pm yesterday.
Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline – with 40 arrival flights already cancelled so far today.
A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “The airport is open and flights are operating however snow and freezing weather is causing some delays and cancelations at the airport today. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport.”
Here is a list of the flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport:
8:10am British Airways flight from New York
8:20am easyJet from Inverness
9:00am easyJet flight from Madrid
9:20am easyjet from Amsterdam
10:05am easyJet flight from Geneva
10:55am easyJet flight from Munich
11:10am British Airways flight from Turin
11:10am Vueling flight from Turin
11:25am easyJet flight from Copenhagen
11:35am easyJet flight from Milan
11:50am easyJet flight from Innsbuck
11:55am easyJet flight from Salzburg
12:00pm easyJet flight from Belfast
12:05pm easyJet flight from Amsterdam
12:05pm easyJet flight from Barcelona
12:35pm easyJet flight from Malaga Wizz
12:35pm easyJet flight from Rome
12:40pm easyJet flight from Jersey
12:40pm easyJet flight from Parma
12:50pm easyJet flight from Murica
1pm easyJet flight from Malaga
1:20pm Whizz flight from Faro
1:35pm British Airways flight from Nice
1:45pm easyJet flight from Hamburg
1:55pm easyJet flight from Seville
2:30pm British Airways flight from Malta
2:55pm easyJet flight from Porto
4:35pm Wizz flight from Larnaca
4:50pm easyJet flight from Arrecife
4:55pm easyJet flight from Gran Canaria
5:45pm easyJet flight from Tenerife
6:10pm easyJet flight from Valencia
7:40pm easyJet flight from Tenerife
7:55pm easyJet flight from Geneva BA
8:50pm easyJet flight from Faro BA
9:50pm easyJet flight from Basel
9:55pm easyJet flight from Nantes