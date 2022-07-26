Gatwick Airport expansion: 'Not enough schools, hospitals or houses to cope'

That’s the view of leading environmental group CPRE Sussex which is now calling on people to help stop the airport’s plans to expand by bringing its northern runway into full-time use.

It is urging residents to voice their views before a public consultation over the expansion ends tomorrow (Wednesday).

The group says it has a number of concerns over the proposed expansion including increased flights over Sussex towns and villages, increased congestion, and poorer air quality, as well as the increased pressure on local housing, schools and hospitals.

CPRE Sussex says there is not enough infrastructure to cope with the expansion of Gatwick Airport

A spokesperson said: “The airport claims its plans will create 18,400 new jobs but the infrastructure to support these new employees does not exist.

“A particular concern is the need for new housing, with the threat of more large-scale development eating into our precious green spaces.”

CPRE Sussex director Brian Kilkelly said: “The public should not be asked to put up with long-term environmental and health damage for the financial gain and convenience of a few.

“Any expansion of Gatwick Airport would have a devastating impact on quality of life in the south east.

"We urge all Sussex residents to make their views known and stop this unnecessary blight on our precious landscape.”

The current consultation covers changes to road design, car parks, hotels, offices, the airfield, water management, carbon and noise.

Brian added: “Any expansion of Gatwick Airport will lead to increased aircraft noise, light pollution, use of damaging fossil fuels and congestion as workers, freight, and holiday makers alike travel to and from the airport.

"Last year, world leaders gathered at COP 22 and vowed to work together to help fight climate change. Yet this proposed expansion would encourage more

people to fly, worsening the problems already facing the UK as a whole, including achieving climate change targets and addressing the economic imbalance between the south east and the rest of England.”

To have your say on the consultation, see gatwickairport.com/business-community/future-plans/northern-runway,