The worker, who had 23 years’ service under his belt, was sacked for undertaking his duties as a Unite union workplace representative.

The protests took place from between 7am and 10am today, and will take place again between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday (October 29). Protests are also planned for next week (beginning October 31), with more scheduled if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will not tolerate attacks on our reps. The full force of the union will be directed into making Airport Cars right this wrong and cease its hostile treatment of union members.

Gatwick Airport taxis will not be available during protests held by drivers employed by Airport Cars during protests over an attack on their rep, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (Monday, October 25). Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

"Attacks on members of our union will not go unchallenged, and our members at Airport Cars have Unite's full support.”

Last week, Airport Cars notified the worker by email that he can no longer work for the company because he represented a colleague during a workplace dispute.

Unite represents nearly 300 Airport Cars taxi drivers, who are currently part of an employment tribunal case that will determine their employment status.

The company has not conducted an investigation or held a hearing and has told the worker he cannot appeal the decision to sack him. Unite is in the process of launching a legal claim against the company.

The protest is also being held to challenge the company’s treatment of another driver, who is a former Unite rep.

Airport Cars have prevented this driver from returning to work since the end of the pandemic, refusing to give an explanation as to why, other than claiming he has a ‘ban’ on his file.

Unite regional coordinating officer Jamie Major said: “Airport Cars are deliberately targeting union members. They will soon find out that their attempts to union-bust will backfire. Our members and the entire union are very clear that an attack on one is an attack on all.”