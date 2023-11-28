London Gatwick welcomed some special visitors last week, as four puppies from Guide Dogs UK arrived at the airport for a training experience.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick and Guide Dogs UK teamed up for the second time this year to provide trainee puppies – Louise, Lilly, Chip and Panache - with insight into the airport environment – a vital part of their preparations to become fully-fledged guide dogs.

The dogs and their handlers were taken around the special assistance lounge, security and baggage reclaim areas, and on board an easyJet aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit enabled the dogs to become more familiar with the busy airport environment and airport infrastructure, and provided important learning for airport staff in how they can better support guide dogs and passengers with sight loss.

London Gatwick welcomed some special visitors last week, as four puppies from Guide Dogs UK arrived at the airport for a training experience. Picture: Guide Dogs UK

Anna-Ruth Cockerham, Accessibility Manager, London Gatwick said: “Since 2017, we have been hosting visits for Guide Dogs UK, which allow the puppies to get a head start on handling what might otherwise be an overwhelming experience.

“These visits not only provide the dogs with experience of an airport environment, but also importantly allow our colleagues to learn how we can better support them and their owners.

“Going forward, London Gatwick and our partners are committed to continuing to improve the experiences of assistance dogs and the passengers they support, through airport-wide training and improved facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad