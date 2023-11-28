Gatwick Airport welcomes Guide Dogs UK visit
London Gatwick and Guide Dogs UK teamed up for the second time this year to provide trainee puppies – Louise, Lilly, Chip and Panache - with insight into the airport environment – a vital part of their preparations to become fully-fledged guide dogs.
The dogs and their handlers were taken around the special assistance lounge, security and baggage reclaim areas, and on board an easyJet aircraft.
The visit enabled the dogs to become more familiar with the busy airport environment and airport infrastructure, and provided important learning for airport staff in how they can better support guide dogs and passengers with sight loss.
Anna-Ruth Cockerham, Accessibility Manager, London Gatwick said: “Since 2017, we have been hosting visits for Guide Dogs UK, which allow the puppies to get a head start on handling what might otherwise be an overwhelming experience.
“These visits not only provide the dogs with experience of an airport environment, but also importantly allow our colleagues to learn how we can better support them and their owners.
“Going forward, London Gatwick and our partners are committed to continuing to improve the experiences of assistance dogs and the passengers they support, through airport-wide training and improved facilities.”
Elli Cavazza, Puppy Development Advisor, Guide Dogs UK said: “The team at London Gatwick has been wonderfully welcoming to our puppies and puppy raisers, providing a great way to introduce them to a different environment at a young age.”