Gatwick bosses speak out over 'unsubstantiated claims about house prices'

The claims came from campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions – CAGNE – whose spokesperson said: “Gatwick Airport plans for growth could see planes flying over your home, devaluing it instantly and your family’s wellbeing.”

The group urged people to join an online meeting to put questions to Gatwick’s head of airspace strategy and engagement Andy Sinclair.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said today: “While it is important to encourage local residents to ask questions about airspace change, it is disappointing that CAGNE have made unsubstantiated claims about house prices, ahead of our meeting.

Picture by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

“For clarity, the government sponsored airspace modernisation programme is distinct from our plans to bring Gatwick’s Northern Runway into routine use. No flight path changes would be needed if our Northern Runway plans are realised.

“Environmental benefits are a key driver for the Government’s airspace modernisation programme, as it would make it easier for today’s modern aircraft to fly more direct routes, climb quicker and descend later, helping reduce both emissions and noise.”

Urging people to attend the online meeting, the CAGNE spokesperson added: “Whether you are currently overflown or could be overflown by the Government’s plans to modernise airspace (changing the routes Gatwick Airport flies), it is important that residents have this opportunity to ask questions of those making decisions about the airspace above your home.”

The free online event will take place on Thursday October 13 at 7.30pm.