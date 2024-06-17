Gatwick taxi drivers in new protest over 'Uber destroying livelihoods'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gatwick taxi drivers are planning new protests over Uber ‘destroying their livelihoods.’

The drivers’ union Unite says that the Gatwick drivers are angry that Crawley Council ‘is failing to act against Uber damaging their livelihoods by breaking local licensing laws.’

Protests will take place at a full council meeting in Crawley tomorrow (Tuesday June 18.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Gatwick Airport began advertising Uber services to passengers and introduced Uber reserved bays.

A previous protest was held outside Crawley Town Hall in May

A Unite spokesperson said: “Currently, Uber has an unfair advantage over Crawley’s private hire taxis because it can circumvent the local authority’s licensing laws, resulting in Uber cars registered in London entering the town and waiting for passengers.

"Private hire taxis, on the other hand, cannot pick up fares outside of their licensing areas unless they have been pre-booked.

“The situation has led to an influx of London-based Uber cars into Crawley which are then parking up to poach private hire car business. Uber’s growing encroachment into Crawley’s taxi sector is damaging livelihoods and undermining the local economy, which is heavily dependent on Gatwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell added: “Crawley Council needs to protect the local taxi trade, which is vital to Crawley’s economic wellbeing, by enforcing its own laws against Uber.

“The council needs to release its promised investigation into Uber’s behaviour and crackdown on both the company and Gatwick Airport, both of which are responsible for setting up a business model that is a direct contravention of the council’s licensing laws.

“The totally unfair practice of London-based Uber cars picking up fares booked while they are parked up in Crawley must end.”