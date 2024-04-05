Gay dating show star releases breakup banger for Pride

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After stealing the nation’s hearts on the hit BBC Three reality show hosted by Dannii Minogue, King has teamed up with UK Eurovision runner-up Roubix to create ‘In Your Head.’

The track is a cathartic response to King’s breakup with I Kissed A Boy boyfriend Dan Glendinning. The pair split amicably in September 2023 after reaching the show’s final together.

King said: “The lyrics are all about getting over an ex who is stuck ‘in your head.’ But it’s not a sad song, it’s playful and fun and full of love.

“‘In Your Head’ is all about moving on and celebrating your authentic self. What better way to do that than with a total banger you can scream along to with your mates at Pride? I can't wait to experience that energy live with crowds all over Europe."

Avid viewers of I Kissed A Boy will remember that King and his boyfriend Dan Glendinning were the only couple whose relationship survived in the months after the show before the pair eventually split.

King, who is 27 and from Brighton, revealed last year that he had attempted to infiltrate Love Island and steal the winners’ prize money before he secured a place on I Kissed A Boy. He quickly became a fan favourite and gained thousands of followers on Instagram, who keep up to date with King and his life post-show.

‘In Your Head’ is King’s first song. For Roubix, it is the follow-up to ‘Fire Lady’, which entered the charts in multiple European countries after its March 2024 release.

Recorded in London and produced by a record label in Italy, the electrifying track is reminiscent of a Pet Shop Boys track and has been selected by Spotify to feature in their recommended radar release in April. Included in the release are two remixes of the track by Pete Hammond, the music producer behind eleven UK number ones.

Following the track’s release, King and Eurovision runner-up Roubix will be touring Europe and playing at various Pride festivals in the UK, Italy, Holland and other countries. The duo also intend to play surprise tracks during their Europe-wide tour.