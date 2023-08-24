GCSE grades at St Philip Howard School are in the top 15% nationally
Despite the more challenging grade boundaries this year and the challenges this year’s cohort have faced since the pandemic, more than a quarter of all grades at the Barnham school were at the highest level. Pass rates in core subjects like English (at 88 per cent) and maths (at 82 per cent) were also exceptional, and seven departments throughout the school achieved a tremendous 100 per cent pass rate.
Several students achieved 8 GCSEs graded 9-7 this year, including: Oliver Bonner, Jerome Brackley, Tilly Brook, Bianca Caracciolo, Samuel Chen, Isabella Cyrulik, Eduardo De Almeida, Freya Goldsmith, Abigail Guppy, Lewis Jones, Sinead Jones, Ethan Lecuyer, Ruby Lewry, Mikolaj Marytczak, Daniel Petrus, Teagan Shanahan, Eloise Stevens, Titus Thomas, Abigail Tipper, Salome Vonk.
A spokesperson said: “Government measures place a real emphasis on the progress that students make whilst at school and this is an indication of how well a school supports all students regardless of their starting point. These measures show that students at SPH are finishing their GCSEs better off than they would have done compared to the national average and is a testament to the quality of teaching they receive, placing the school in the top 15% nationally.”
Executive headteacher David Carter added: “Congratulations to all of our wonderful students. They have been the most delightful of cohorts and deserve every success in the future. We are proud of them for not just their results but also for the people they have become. Whilst important, their GCSE grades will never determine their future success and happiness, this comes down to their character, determination, hard work and moral fortitude. They get top marks from us on all these fronts!”
Tim Hulse, who will take over as headteacher in September, added: “We are so proud of our Year 11 students, not just for the recent success in their exams, but for the last five years and how they have risen to the challenges along the way. They finish Year 11 kind, considerate and well-educated young adults ready for the next steps in their lives.”