GCSE results 2021: Priory School in Lewes celebrates students

Students at Lewes's Priory School, on Mountfield Road, celebrating their GCSE results

A spokesperson for the Mountfield Road secondary school said 80 per cent of its cohort of 225 students received a grade 4 or higher passes in English and mathematics.

All of its students have plans in place for continued study come September, according to the school.

Headteacher Tony Smith said: “Congratulations to the students on their dedication, commitment and resilience which has enabled so many to overcome the multitude of barriers and achieve grades which truly reflect their impressive devotion to their learning.

“This has been an exceptional 18 months for everyone involved with the school and I am full of admiration for the way the students have maintained their high aspirations, kept a clear focus on their learning and persevered with optimism and enthusiasm.

“I am grateful to the staff who have had to undertake a mammoth task in devising and delivering assessments and collating supporting evidence.

“All of this would not have been possible without the support of the parents and carers who have worked with us throughout the year to ensure stability and a sense of purpose. Our students can feel rightfully proud of what they have achieved in the face of unprecedented challenges. We wish all the students and their families every success for the future.”

