St Oscar Romero Catholic School in Worthing is celebrating another year of fantastic GCSE results.

Students have performed ‘remarkably well’ according to school staff, despite grade distributions returning to pre-pandemic standards.

Headteacher Peter Byrne said: “We are all incredibly proud of what our students have achieved.

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic and tougher exams in 2023, our students performed exceptionally well.

"I would like to thank our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who always put our students first and go the extra mile for them; these results would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment to our students."

86 per cent of students achieved a Grade 4 in English and Maths and 60 per cent of students achieved a Grade 5 in both English and Maths.

Departments across the school performed ‘exceptionally well’ with English, Maths and Science all securing results of more than 90 per cent at a Grade 4 and above.

Stand out performances of individual students include: Innis Jeffries, with nine grade 9s and 1 grade 8; Joseph Clevett, with nine grade 9s and one grade 7; Andrew Martin, with seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and one grade 7; Thomas Lamb, with six grade 9s, three grade 8s and one Distinction; Elena Simmonds, with five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 9; Florence Rosser, with six grade 9s, one grade 8, one grade 7 and two grade 6s; Arianna Peci, with four grade 9s, four grade 8s and three grade 7s, and William Clarke, with five grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

Student Niamh Keenan said: “I am extremely proud of my results that I have received today. I want to thank my incredible teachers for the amount of support and encouragement I received throughout year 11. I’m so happy to say that I can move onto Bhasvic with a stunning set of results”.

Mr Byrne added: “My final message is to our Year 11 Leavers, well done on your exceptional achievements.

"Take this success in to the next chapter of your education and always remember that Romero’s is your home and somewhere that you will always be welcome”.

