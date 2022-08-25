Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students have been congratulated for their hard work and effort in the face of the difficulties caused by the pandemic, with students’ English and Maths grades beating those achieved by their follow students in 2019.

Nick Carroll, head of Year 11, said: "The students have shown brilliant resilience; they have shown amazing amounts of character and courage. Pride is the big word we want to use because they’ve just been phenomenal.”

Headteacher Joanne McKeown congratulated students for their hard work and achievements – as well as thanked staff for their efforts:

Delighted students at Chichester High School

She said: "I would like to thank our incredible staff for their hard work and exceptional pastoral care and to our committed parents, and carers, for their unwavering support. Finally, and more importantly, thank you to our Year 11 students for their hard work.

"Today is about the pupils, see them being able to go on to the destinations that they choose, their surprise that they have done better. Seeing them today congratulating everyone for their results and being really excited for each other. We haven’t had this since 2019.

“And its great because this is the first proper set of results for Chichester High School, this cohort of children didn’t join the girl’s school or the boy’s school. So this is a really historic moment, and this year group have made the best progress ever because we made a curriculum for them, that was based upon what they wanted to study.”

Delighted students have been sharing their excitement at their grades as well as thanking the school’s special team of ACE tutors who have been providing extra support to those students who need it.

Delighted students at Chichester High School

Harrison Simmons, 16, a student who received ACE tutoring, said: “I’m really happy with how I’ve done and I’m looking forward to going to sixth-form to do Maths, Physics and Geography.

"The two years were really difficult with the lockdowns and covid and we had to work really hard to fit everything into a shortened timescale. We are all very proud of each other.”

Sarah Slade, mother of Joseph who has also been receiving ACE support, said: “He’s done well, he got his grades to get into A-level, I’m very very proud.

"I think for him it has been really useful for someone to check in with him, I’ve got to say the school as a whole has been brilliant in supporting him with his dyslexia.

“They’ve been great at keeping an eye on him and checking he’s okay. It is also very useful for me to have a contact to speak to who will get back to you within a day. Whatever needs he has, they have provided. When he’s found it overwhelming, it is great to have someone to support him.

Joseph added: “I’m quite pleased with my results, I passed everything. I’m going to study Ancient History, Classical Civilisations and Politics.”

The school’s percentage of Grades 9 - 4 are

Art 72 per cent

Drama 92 per cent

Dance 94 per cent

Music 85 per cent

Photography 91 per cent

Textiles 81 per cent

Business 82 per cent

Travel and Tourism 82 per cent