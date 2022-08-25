GCSE results: St Philip Howard students celebrate best ever results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s cohorts surpassed all previous records, including those set by the last two years of Centre Assessed Grading, with 87 per cent of grades at a level 4 or above, and 37 per cent between grades 9 and 7, the very highest grades achievable.

More than that, staff were delighted to discover that every subject in the school achieved an 80 per cent pass rate, and eight departments in particular finished off the year with a 100 per cent pass rate.

Many schools are evaluated on the percentage of students who achieve five GCSEs or more, including English and Maths and, in that regard, St Philip Howard did itself proud, with 70 per cent of pupils achieving at least five subjects at grade 5 or above, including and English and Maths, and 78 per cent achieving grade 4 or above.

Students at St Philip Howard Catholic School

A staggering 19 students, 10 per cent of this year’s cohort, came away with a ‘clean sweep’ of top grades, achieving an impressive ten GCSE grades between 7 and 9.

They include: Abigail Clegg, Thomas Barron, Benjamin Richards, Sean Savage, April McGreal, Jorja Rice, Holly Hender,

Lois Hollingworth, Aaron Mack, Rory Minton, Oliver Page-Berelian, Fleur Tuppin, Joseph

Lewis, Isabelle Marks, Ruben Bennett, Arlen Camburn-Morrissey, Joshua Hodson, Eve Holland and Emily Morten.

Results like these place St Philip Howard’s Catholic School in the top 15 per cent of schools nationally, with students at least 7 grades better off compared to the national average.

For headteacher David Carter, results like these stand testament to the hard work and commitment of students and staff: “We are exceptionally proud of all of our students regardless of the numerical grades they achieved,” he said. “They’ve worked so hard and been extremely positive, despite the challenges of the last two years. Whilst important, their GCSE grades will never determine their future success and happiness, this comes down to their character, determination, hard work and moral fortitude. We couldn’t have wished for a more wonderful group of young people. My thanks go to the all the staff who never give up on any individual and are always prepared to walk the extra mile.”

