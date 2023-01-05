Gear up for a 'Regis Rodeo' as Bognor carnival adopts cowboy theme for 2023

Expect Stetson hats, saloon doors, dusty saddles and rusty spurs at this year’s Bogor Regis carnival as the hugely popular event adopts an all new theme inspired by the old west.

Set for Saturday, May 27 to coincide with the bank holiday weekend, organisers have opted to keep the extended route first introduced in last year’s carnival – meaning the parade will once again head through the town centre.

As always, the event will feature live music, food, entertainment, and a ‘mighty fine’ range of attractions to keep the rodeo rocking.

Organisers believe the western theme – spearheaded by an ‘excellent’ Dolly Parton tribute act – will prove original and inclusive in an economic climate that might make designing a costume difficult.

"We wanted a theme that anyone could participate in and engage with, however broke they feel,” said organiser Sarah Boot-Cooke. “A plaid shirt from the charity shop, a Stetson from Poundland ad you have your costume. Anyone can take part. We felt that, as a free community event, it was important to give everyone the chance to take part. There’s no stress to find or create some elaborate outfit. This is nice and straightforward, it’s easy to get involved with but, equally, you can take it as far as you like.”

This year’s carnival is set to build on the success of last year’s, which was inspired by the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and Mrs Boot-Cooke says anticipation for 2023 is already high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the holidays I had all sorts of people pop up to ask about the carnival. There’s been loads of positive feedback and people already really like the theme.”

