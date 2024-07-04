General Election 2024: Who will get your vote in Horsham?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
People living in Horsham – and across Britain – go to the polls today (July 4) to vote for their MP and the party which will end up leading the country.
Here is a list of the General Election Horsham candidates.
Social Democratic Party: Paul Abbott
The Peace Party: Jim Duggan
Labour: James Michael Field
Reform UK: Hugo Miller
Liberal Democrats: John Milne
Conservative: Jeremy Quin
Green Party: Catherine Mary Ross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.