Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People living in Horsham – and across Britain – go to the polls today (July 4) to vote for their MP and the party which will end up leading the country.

Here is a list of the General Election Horsham candidates.

Social Democratic Party: Paul Abbott

The Peace Party: Jim Duggan

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour: James Michael Field

Reform UK: Hugo Miller

Liberal Democrats: John Milne

Conservative: Jeremy Quin