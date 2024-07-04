General Election 2024: Who will get your vote in Horsham?

By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:38 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 08:31 BST
People living in Horsham – and across Britain – go to the polls today (July 4) to vote for their MP and the party which will end up leading the country.

Here is a list of the General Election Horsham candidates.

Social Democratic Party: Paul Abbott

The Peace Party: Jim Duggan

Labour: James Michael Field

Reform UK: Hugo Miller

Liberal Democrats: John Milne

Conservative: Jeremy Quin

Green Party: Catherine Mary Ross

