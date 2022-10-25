Former chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, was officially made prime minister today (Tuesday, October 25) following Liz Truss’s resignation on Thursday (October 20) after just 44 days in office.

The decision for Mr Sunak to lead the country was made by fellow MP sparking calls from some residents for a general election.

Chichester man Tim Hudson decided ‘enough is enough’ and has now organised a protest at the Market Cross tomorrow (October 26) at midday.

Protesters will meet at Chichester's Market Cross at 12pm tomorrow (Wednesday, October 16).

The sound engineer and musician told this newspaper: “We just want to get some people out to say we are really dissatisfied with the way the country is being run. We are meeting at the market cross tomorrow at midday. We want a general election now. ”

Tim said he hopes the message spreads on social media and other residents and councillors from across the spectrum will join him.

He added: "It’s just a blooming rabble. If you feel as fed up as I am about the situation in British politics and want to see some democratic change then you should get up and shout about it.”

Green councillor for the city, district, and county councils Sarah Sharp said: “I am going along because people are feeling powerless and ignored and I think it is important for democracy and the way we engage with residents. It is important that [a new prime minister] is not selected behind closed doors and we have a very open and democratic process.

"The Liz Truss misadventure has had a massive effect on residents and it is very disconcerting.

"We should be able to have a say on this momentous decision.”

She added: “Everyone is welcome to come along, if they are free, to show the politicians in Westminster that we count too.”

Chichester Liberal Democrats held an event at the Market Cross on Sunday with flyers and a sticker poll asking residents what they thought about a general election.

