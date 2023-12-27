Generations of RNLI lifesavers were on call over Christmas

Hayling Island Lifeboat Station helps anyone who gets into difficulty on and around the waters of Chichester Harbour. There are two generations of three families on the crew at the lifeboat station and between them they have around 60 years service volunteering with the RNLI.

The RNLI’S annual Christmas fundraising appeal focuses on the generations of families who have volunteered their time and commitment 24/7, 365 days a year, to ensure the charity’s lifesaving service has continued for nearly 200 years.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year across the UK. Whatever the winter weather throws at them, crews are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea. These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters.

Christmas is a time for family and, for many, a time for sharing stories of times and generations past. Hayling Lifeboat station has two generations of three different families on the crew, including a senior helm, trainee boat crew, trainee shore crew, a tractor driver and a mechanic - and between them they have around 60 years service as volunteers for the RNLI.

Simon Silcox and his son Andrew

Simon Silcox has lived on Hayling Island all his life and joined the crew over 30 years ago. He started as boat crew and became helm, then for the last 20 years has been Atlantic mechanic and launch recovery equipment mechanic. He said “I volunteered because I wanted to be part of a team helping the community – I wanted to ‘make a difference.’” Simon’s son Andrew recently qualified as fully-trained boat crew, having been a volunteer at the station three years now. Andrew said “I get a big rush of adrenaline when the pager goes off – you never know what the shout is, so you have to prepare yourself for absolutely anything.”

Mark Buxton has been a tractor driver for three years at Hayling lifeboat station, and volunteered with the RNLI to give himself a sense of purpose, as his wife had sadly passed away leaving a huge hole in his life. His daughter Danni joined this year as trainee shore crew. She said “I volunteered because I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and help the community.”

Andrew Ferguson is senior helm, having been at the lifeboat station for more than 20 years. His sons Ross and James have been trainee boat crew for over a year. Andrew said “I am beyond proud of both my boys for volunteering to be part of the crew”. They were always destined to follow in their father’s footsteps, having almost ‘grown up’ at the lifeboat station. Ross said “I always feel a sudden rush of adrenaline when the pager goes off. The RNLI has always been a big part of my life, so I joined my Dad and brother to continue the family tradition in helping to save lives at sea.

