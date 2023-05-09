Edit Account-Sign Out
Generous Littlehampton couple want to give away £100,000 to help their community

A charitable trust run by a generous Littlehampton couple is hoping to give away £100,000 this year

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 9th May 2023, 11:26 BST
David and his partner Catherine run the David Hunt TrustDavid and his partner Catherine run the David Hunt Trust
David and his partner Catherine run the David Hunt Trust

The David Hunt Trust was formed in 2009 by businessman David Hunt, who moved to East Preston when he retired more than 20 years ago.

He used to run a furniture business, and since he sold it, he has used the proceeds to donate money to numerous local good causes and charities via the trust.

Catherine Mackenzie, his partner and a trustee for the charity, said: “​David and I lived in Surrey for most of our lives before retiring to our holiday home on the Sussex coast – the area we both loved.

“David formed his charitable trust in 2009, starting it with some of the money from the proceeds of the sale of his business. Over the past 12 years he has donated money to numerous charities and supported local people raising money for local community projects.

“David, now in his 80s, has spinal cord damage which restricts him to a wheelchair most of the time. I am in my 70s and have been treated for both breast and lung cancer. Thankfully, we are now both are in a stable condition and under control.

“We have decided to giveaway the sum of £100,000 this year from the trust, and hopefully again in subsequent years. We intend to divide the £100,000 up with a top grant of £20,000 and 40 other grants going down to £500. The applicants must be Sussex based and each will be assessed by the trustees and two independent people.

“Ideally, we would like to make the awards in October/November and for applications to be in by July.

“We are inviting applications from small local charities and community projects to apply for an application form for a grant. People who apply must have a real need for the money and can make a difference to the local community.”

David was awarded the Community Star of the Year in 2012 by this newspaper, for his generosity to local people in need.

To apply for an application form, email [email protected] or write to DH Foundation c/o Jules Chatterton, Brennan and Chatterton, 113 Sea Road, East Preston, West Sussex, BN16 1NX. Closing date for all applicants is July 1, with the grants being awarded in October or November.

