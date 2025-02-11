Generous Morrisons customers in Littlehampton thanked after successful food drive

Generous customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton have donated 361kg of goods as part of a focused food drive.

The store welcomed volunteers from Littlehampton & District Foodbank and helpers from Littlehampton District Lions Club for the food drive on Saturday, February 8.

Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, said: "We held a successful foodbank drive in store on Saturday for Littlehampton Foodbank.

"Volunteers from the foodbank and also Littlehampton Lions helped us to chat to customers, who donated so much! They donated 361kg of food, which the foodbank approximately works out at £1,000. So thanks again to our lovely community."

Alison Whitburn, community champion, with Littlehampton & District Foodbank and Littlehampton District Lions Club volunteers at Morrisons in Littlehampton

The foodbank has a regular donation point in the store, as well as at Lidl, Titan Self Storage and Tesco Express in Littlehampton, Asda in Ferring, Waitrose in Rustington, and Cooper Adams estate agents branches in Angmering, East Preston and Rustington.

Food donations are vital as more than 90 per cent of the food distributed via The Trussell Trust network is given by the public. Visit littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk for a full list of products on the wish list.